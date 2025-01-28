After updating bio post Shark Tank India 4, Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast locked out of LinkedIn account

YouTuber-turned-entrerpreneur Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast has been locked out of his LinkedIn account for more than 48 hours. Taneja had recently updated his LinkedIn bio after his appearance on an episode of Shark Tank India season 4.

Taneja took to X to seek help from the Microsoft-owned company. "Hi team @LinkedInIndia. I have been locked out of my account for 48+ hrs now. Can you help me get the account back please? Thanks @LinkedInHelp," Taneja said in his post.

Earlier this week, the influencer also known as Flying Beast updated his LinkedIn bio to say "Good Influencer/Terrible Entrepreneur". Taneja had appeared in an episode of Shark Tank India season 4 as a pitcher along with his business partner for his fitness brand BeastLife.

During the pitch, he claimed that the fitness brand quickly garnered attention and logged sales worth ₹1 crore within an hour of launching its website.

Taneja sought a ₹1 crore investment in exchange of 1 per cent equity in his company. While the rest of the 'sharks' were impressed with the sales numbers, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal was not buying into the hype.

Mittal even said during the pitch: "You are a good influencer but a terrible entrepreneur so far. I am sorry but you can't outsource entrepreneurship." He added that entrepreneurship demands relentless focus and commitment.

"It’s not that I don’t trust you, but I trust in Indian entrepreneurship. They won’t let a part-timer like you win.” When Taneja disclosed that he holds 30 per cent equity and his co-founder Raj owns 11 per cent, Aman Gupta pointed out that Taneja could walk away easily if the venture failed.

Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal also did not invest due to doubts over the company's scalability and reliance on Taneja's personal brand. He, however, was unable to secure any deal on the show because he couldn't answer questions related to revenue, unique users on social media, and how he will divide time between his multiple ventures.