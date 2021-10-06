After WhatsApp, FB and Insta, Jio Network down for many users in India

Many Jio users are reporting issues with the telco's mobile network in certain parts of India. Website monitoring group Downdetector is also showing a sudden spike in user complaints pertaining to the network.

Several Jio users are taking to social media to complain that they are not able to use mobile data or make voice calls. Since Jio is a 4G-only network, users cannot even resort to 3G or 2G.

Hours after the global outage of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, it seems that Reliance Jio cellular networks are also down for some of its users in India.

There is no clarification if this network issue affects users in a single region or is a bigger concern for Jio subscribers across the country.

At the time of filing this article, #jiodown was trending on Twitter in the country.

Many users are reaching out to the company with screenshots of the network outage on their phones, while some are also taking to Twitter to complain.

Around 4,000 Jio users reported network issues, as per Downdetector.

It's worth mentioning that both Jio and JioFiber connections are working well when we checked on our end, which indicates that the issue is constricted to certain circles at the moment.

Here are some of the tweets of hassled users doing rounds on the microblogging platform:

