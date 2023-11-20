Ahmedabad: Australia's Pat Cummins poses with World Cup 2023 trophy on Sabarmati River Cruise

The Australia Cricket Team, led by Pat Cummins, celebrated their sixth World Cup victory while riding on a Sabarmati River Cruise in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. A video from the celebration shows Pat Cummins posing with his World Cup trophy on the Sabarmati Riverboat during the Australian players' river ride.

Cummins recollected his 'sweetest moment' in the final, emphasising on the relief he felt from the stillness in the stands when Virat Kohli was declared out during the match. The team's incredible 2023 season ending with a final World Cup game triumph over India, which secured Australia's sixth ODI title, is definitely one of the major highlights, according to Cummins.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Australian Cricket team captain Pat Cummins poses with the ICC World Cup trophy on a Sabarmati river cruise boat in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/WgZG2mrenk — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

Australia defeated their arch-rivals, England, to retain the Ashes under Cummins' leadership. In addition, they beat India and took away the World Test Championship Final title. On Sunday, Team Australia culminated their successes after defeating Rohit Sharma's squad by six wickets in Ahmedabad to secure the most significant title in one-day cricket.

"That's huge, I think that's the pinnacle of international cricket, winning a one-day World Cup. Especially over here in India, in front of a crowd like this. It's been a big year for everyone... Ashes, the World Test Championship, and top it off with this are just huge, and these are the moments that you'll remember for the rest of your life,” Cummins said.

"You only get a shot at it every four years. Even if you have a 10-year career, you might only get two chances at it. And yeah, it's just the whole cricket world stops with this World Cup. So it doesn't get any better,” he added.

Cummins's leadership has changed dramatically during the World Cup, mainly after Australia lost its opening two games. Mitchell Starc praised his fast-bowling partner for strategic wins in the next nine games.

"Pat has been phenomenal all tournament with his decision-making. That's capped off an unbelievable eight weeks for his team. I have no words,” Starc said. "Between Pat and all our coaches, it's been an incredible winter. I don't think you can write a script to top the winter we've had. To win a World Cup in India, it's been a fantastic eight weeks It's been tough but gee whiz it has been successful and enjoyable,” he added.

Cummins said that Australia's win in the World Cup 2023 had made him fall in love with the 50-over cricket format all over again even though the questions about the future of this format continue to linger.

"I think the scenario where every game really matters, it does mean a bit different to just a bilateral. The World Cup's got such rich history, I'm sure it's going to be around for a long time. There are so many wonderful games, so many wonderful stories within these last couple of months. I think there's definitely a place," Cummins said.

