IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: 'Ask Indians or Team India the value of that trophy,' say fans on Mitchell Marsh's pic from hotel room 

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has come under the radar of cricketing fans for all the wrong reasons. Mitchell Marsh’s picture with both his legs resting on the top of the World Cup trophy, shared by Australian captain and skipper Pat Cummins on Instagram, has gone viral across social media platforms.

In the picture, Marsh had both his legs resting on the top of the trophy while he flaunted his gold medal. Cummins shared the picture, which was likely taken in the hotel room, hours after Australia lifted the World Cup trophy for the sixth time on Sunday. The Australian team was sitting and conversing with each other at ease while the picture was taken.

As soon as the picture of Marsh went viral, social media users called the gesture ‘disrespectful’, with some even saying that Team India would never do such a thing on winning the World Cup trophy. “Bro, show some respect to the World Cup trophy. Ask Indian fans or Team India about the value of this trophy (sic),” a user said on X formerly known as Twitter.

Another fan also shared a picture of football legend Lionel Messi sleeping with the FIFA World Cup and wrote, “The value of trophy who deserves (sic).”

Bro, show some respect to the World Cup trophy. Ask Indian fans or team India about the value of this trophy🏆 😭 — Kricket Diaries (@kricketdiaries) November 20, 2023 The value of Trophy who deserves 👏😍 pic.twitter.com/3pyBWfMIFI — SHIVANI VERMA (@ShivaniV2901) November 20, 2023

“They don’t deserve this trophy if they don’t have respect for this. Shame on you Mitchell Marsh (sic),” another fan noted.

They don't deserve this trophy 🏆 if they don't have respect for this

Shame on you Mitchell marsh 🤐😈https://t.co/XD14jRdTPx — GORDXROHIT (@gordxrohit) November 20, 2023

“This is the cultural difference!! He is putting his legs on something that was kissed by the whole team and earned by the team’s hard work. We Indians will never do that..,” another social media user said on X.

This is the #cultural difference !! He is putting his legs on something that was kissed by the whole team and earned by the team's hard work. We #Indians will never do that... #ICCCricketWorldCup #Australian — El_Dorado 🇮🇳 (@v_patels) November 20, 2023

“Pictures tell you everything. Have some decency and respect. Mitchell Marsh, this is not the way. Trophy to jeet li but learn first how to respect,” yet another user noted.

Pictures tell you everything 🇮🇳💯 have some decency and respect Mitchell Marsh this is not the way Trophy to jeet li but learn first how to respect 🏆#INDvsAUSfinal #INDvsAUS #Worldcupfinal2023 #MitchellMarsh pic.twitter.com/39F2pQpVec — Yash k_335 (@335Yash) November 20, 2023

Here are some more reactions on Mitchell Marsh’s viral pic:

Wow giving respect to the world cup trophy not an Aussie thing.

How can you expect them to respect the Cup when they have 6 tittles — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) November 20, 2023 What a disgusting gesture. How one wishes he never had this opportunity — Debjani🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@devyanidilli) November 20, 2023

In the World Cup 2023 final on Sunday, the Aussies defeated India by 6 wickets in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. India scored 240/10 runs, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul contributing fifties. Australia’s Travis Head, however, scored his fifth ODI century in this match, leading the Aussies to victory. Travis Head had a remarkable innings as he scored 137 runs off 120 balls and was also declared as the player of the match.

Also Read: 'Brotherhood we shared': Team India releases first video after losing to Australia, check out dressing room moments

Also Watch: India loses World Cup 2023 final: Reasons behind Rohit Sharma-led team's loss to Australia

Also Read: IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final: ‘Not cool,’ say netizens after Harbhajan Singh’s dig at Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty

Also Watch: Money Talks: India's Luxury Market Expected to Surge to Rs 82,186 crore by 2027; BT Magazine’s The Point Decodes Key Figures