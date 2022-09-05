Ahmedabad to soon become the world’s biggest sports city: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the anthem and mascot for the 36th National Games at the EKA Arena, TransStadia in Ahmedabad. At the function Amit Shah said that the city of Ahmedabad would soon be developed into the world’s biggest sports city in the world.

Shah said, “Ten years ago, when Modiji was the chief minister here, he started the Khel Mahakumbh. At that time Gujarat was nowhere in sports on the global map." Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also graced the event.

The Home Minister, who is also the MP from Gandhi Nagar, led the Curtain-Function of the 36th National Games which will take place in six cities of Gujarat, from September 29 to October 12. The mayors of all six host cities, including Kiritkumar J Parmar (Ahmedabad), Hemali Boghawala (Surat), Keyur Rokadiya (Vadodara), Pradip Dav (Rajkot), Kirti Danidhariya (Bhavnagar), Hitesh Makwana (Gandhinagar) were also present.

The winners of the Khel Mahakumbh, including the top 3 schools, districts and municipal corporations of the state, were felicitated. The anthem of the Games, encapsulating the philosophy of Judega India, Jitega India, has been rendered by Bollywood star singer Sukhwinder Singh.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, “It normally takes years to organise an event of this scale but Gujarat did this in less than three months. It is all thanks to the efforts of the CM, with IOA supporting our initiative in a big way. Over 12,000 athletes, officials and support stage will enjoy not only the sporting extravaganza but also the garba here."



Also read: Watch: Joyride crashes to ground from 50 feet in Mohali fair; several injured

Also read: ‘Bengaluru rains’ trends on Twitter as city submerges; watch videos