Ahmedabad weather updates, CSK vs GT IPL final: Rain interrupts play; netizens slam BCCI

Chennai Super Kings were placed at 4 for no loss as against Gujarat Titan's 214/4 before rain interrupted play in the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Monday.
B Sai Sudharsan led the charge with a terrific 96 as defending champions Gujarat Titans set Chennai Super Kings an imposing target of 215 in the IPL final.
Sudharsan struck eight fours and six sixes to make his runs from a mere 46 balls, forging crucial partnerships along the way and helping GT find their feet in the summit clash, after Shubman Gill perished for 39 and Wriddhiman Saha failed to go beyond his half-century.
Twitter users slammed BCCI for spoiling an exciting final clash of IPL 2023 by choosing Ahmedabad as the venue.
Some Twitter users said the rain may continue till 11:30 pm.
