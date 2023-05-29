Ahmedabad weather updates, CSK vs GT IPL final: Rain interrupts play; netizens slam BCCI

Chennai Super Kings were placed at 4 for no loss as against Gujarat Titan's 214/4 before rain interrupted play in the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Monday.

B Sai Sudharsan led the charge with a terrific 96 as defending champions Gujarat Titans set Chennai Super Kings an imposing target of 215 in the IPL final.

Sudharsan struck eight fours and six sixes to make his runs from a mere 46 balls, forging crucial partnerships along the way and helping GT find their feet in the summit clash, after Shubman Gill perished for 39 and Wriddhiman Saha failed to go beyond his half-century.

Twitter users slammed BCCI for spoiling an exciting final clash of IPL 2023 by choosing Ahmedabad as the venue.

Worst organized IPL #TataIPL2023 ..you know the weather forecast 3 days before at Ahmedabad and no change in the venue or with a reserve day planned, nochange in the venue either .. @BCCI raise the planning board or the team on your premises much better — Ramky (@Ramkypy) May 29, 2023

By knowing the weather condition of Ahmedabad why is the IPL 2023 Finale scheduled in Ahmedabad?

Just to show off?

Some Twitter users said the rain may continue till 11:30 pm.

The storms are rapidly intensifying over the North of #Ahmedabad city over Parvati Nagar, Motera where the stadium is located in the city



More delay is expected for the next half an hour - 45 mins#IPLFinals #CSKvGT #NarendraModiStadium #CSKvsGT #IPL2023Final #IPL2023Finals… https://t.co/UmUH779gso pic.twitter.com/zExINpBwwG — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) May 29, 2023

Storm rolling out of #Ahmedabad slowly but chances of drizzles and Showers continue for sometime !! #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/pGghYaXQrC — Vizag Weatherman (@VizagWeather247) May 29, 2023