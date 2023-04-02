AI-generated images of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg walking the ramp goes viral; check here

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's latest photos donning flashy clothes and confidently walking the ramp have taken the internet by storm. Quite contrary to his regular attire of plain, monochromatic outfits, these widely circulated pictures show the tech boss in bright, blingy outfits.

However, as these pictures make round on social media, it's important to know that the images are not real, but rather AI-generated using the Midjourney image generator.

Here's what it looks like:

A Twitter user called Linus shared an AI-generated picture of Mark Zuckerberg in a bright yellow coloured outfit on the ramp. In another picture, he can be seen flaunting wearing a blingy pink outfit supposedly from Louis Vuitton.

Zuckerberg is seen in a never-before avatar in the images that have now gone viral on the internet. The images look so hauntingly real that it would be difficult to tell them apart from actual photographs.

Mark Zuckerberg doing rounds on the runway, pure fashionista.



But, is this the first time such an event has happened?

The answer is no. This isn't the first time that artificial intelligence (AI) images of public figures have swept the internet.

A few days back, Pope in a puffer jacket by luxury brand Balenciaga, was an image that took the internet by storm. The almost believable image had many viewers around the world believe that it was Pope Francis, the 86-year-old leader of the Catholic Church.

Creators also unleashed their creativity by imagining former US President Donald Trump in a difficult situation.

The recent upsurge of AI-generated content has brought to the forefront the ease of generating realistic imagery and is raising concerns all over the world, especially in terms of the possibilities that may arise with further development of such models.

