AIIMS PG result 2019 for January session likely to be announced today

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely to announce the Post Graduate results for January 2020 session.

Candidates can check AIIMS PG final results on the official website at aiims.org.

The candidates who appeared for the entrance examination conducted on November 17, 2019 can also visit the official to check entrance exam results.

Candidates are also requested not to make any call to the Examination Section for any result related inquiries; individual candidate will not be informed on telephone by the institute.

Important dates

The process of online counselling/seat allocation is expected to begin from December 2, 2019 followed by subsequent rounds of counselling.

The candidate who will confirm seat will have to go to the respective AIIMS. Biometric and verification will be done at the time of joining.

The selected candidate can join the course after undergoing a medical test, which will be conducted by the Board appointed by the institute. Medically fit candidates can join the January course 2020 after depositing a requisite fee.

Last date of admission

29th February 2020 is the last date. Beyond this date, no candidate will be admitted.

Spot counselling

If the seats are vacant after open counselling, those seats can be filled by spot counselling at the respective AIIMS separately. The information will be displayed on its official website of respective AIIMS or the newspaper. The date will be decided later on by AIIMS, if required.

