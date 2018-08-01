scorecardresearch
Air India hostess takes last trip of her career on flight with daughter as pilot

The captain announced that Pooja Chinchankar was retiring after 38 years of service in the national carrier.

As the Bengaluru-Mumbai Air India flight started descending on Tuesday, July 31, the entire cabin crew erupted with joy. That flight had special importance for a particular mother-daughter duo on the flight. It was the last flight of Pooja Chinchankar, the senior-most cabin crew member and was co-piloted by her daughter, Ashrrita Chinchankar.

Captain Paresh Nerurkar announced that Pooja Chinchankar was retiring after 38 years of service in the national carrier. He added that her legacy was being carried forth by her daughter, Ashrrita who was the co-pilot.

Once they landed Ashrrita tweeted that it was Pooja's dream to have Ashrrita pilot her last flight as an air hostess. "So happy and honoured to be able to pilot the one flight that mattered. It was my moms dream to have me pilot her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain :) As she retires after her glorious 38 years of service, I will be carrying on with her legacy #grateful #proud (sic)," Ashrrita tweeted.

Not only that, Ashrrita also shared a video of the passengers applauding as a tribute to Pooja's long years of service.

After her tweets, Twitterati poured in their love and wished the mother and daughter.

