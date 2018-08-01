Air India hostess takes last trip of her career on flight with daughter as pilot

As the Bengaluru-Mumbai Air India flight started descending on Tuesday, July 31, the entire cabin crew erupted with joy. That flight had special importance for a particular mother-daughter duo on the flight. It was the last flight of Pooja Chinchankar, the senior-most cabin crew member and was co-piloted by her daughter, Ashrrita Chinchankar.

Captain Paresh Nerurkar announced that Pooja Chinchankar was retiring after 38 years of service in the national carrier. He added that her legacy was being carried forth by her daughter, Ashrrita who was the co-pilot.

Once they landed Ashrrita tweeted that it was Pooja's dream to have Ashrrita pilot her last flight as an air hostess. "So happy and honoured to be able to pilot the one flight that mattered. It was my moms dream to have me pilot her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain :) As she retires after her glorious 38 years of service, I will be carrying on with her legacy #grateful #proud (sic)," Ashrrita tweeted.

So happy and honoured to be able to pilot the one flight that mattered. It was my mom's dream to have me pilot her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain :) As she retires after her glorious 38 years of service, I will be carrying on with her legacy #grateful #proud pic.twitter.com/zcUTNCENzj - Ashrrita (@caramelwings) July 31, 2018

Not only that, Ashrrita also shared a video of the passengers applauding as a tribute to Pooja's long years of service.

For all of you who asked :) that's mom on her last flight as an operating cabin crew for @airindiain what a lovely day and what amazing passengers! So many best wishes and hugs of course I was in the flight deck :) #proud #grateful pic.twitter.com/eUL3Og4EBr - Ashrrita (@caramelwings) July 31, 2018

After her tweets, Twitterati poured in their love and wished the mother and daughter.

I'm not crying there's dust in my eye - Aditi (hot takes 4 koolkidz) (@awryaditi) August 1, 2018

That's so sweet - sikkireddy (@sikkireddy) August 1, 2018

That's lovely :). Many happies to both of you. - Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) July 31, 2018

- Gul Panag (@GulPanag) July 31, 2018

Best thing seen on Twitter today! - Flying Sam (@Naa_Cheese) July 31, 2018

I am so happy after reading this Ashrrita, it brought such a big smile on my face. I haven't known you much but this tweets makes me so proud of you and I can imagine how happy and proud your mother would have been. More power to you now and always girl. - Aarti Madan (@AartiMadan) July 31, 2018