Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta to get engaged on June 30; here's the invite

The Ambani family has been in a celebratory mood after Akash Ambani popped the question to childhood friend, Shloka Mehta. Couple of weeks later, to add to their celebrations, sibling Isha Ambani got engaged as well. Now Mukesh and Nita Ambani are all set to host the engagement party of Akash and Shloka on June 30th at their Altamont Road residence, Antilia. The video invite that is being sent out by the parents have gone viral on social media. With 'Shubhaarambh' from Kai Po Che playing on the background, the video is designed with traditional motifs. The video starts with an incantation with both Shloka and Akash's names. "O Suryadeva, You are the light in our Akash, You illuminate our every Shloka," it reads.

The invite too is made in the same style.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are childhood friends. He proposed to her in Goa on March 24. After the proposal, the Ambanis visited the Siddhivinayak Temple for blessings and threw a star-studded party for their friends in Mumbai. The party was attended by celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Kiran Rao, Karan Johar.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds and Mona Mehta. She is an LSE graduate who runs ConnectFor, an online volunteering platform under the aegis of the Rosy Blue Foundation. Shloka Mehta has also been serving as the Director of Rosy Blue Foundation since 2014.