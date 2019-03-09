Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding: From SRK to Alia Bhatt, check pictures of all the celebrity guests

India's richest business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani will exchange wedding vows with his childhood friend Shloka Mehta in Mumbai on Saturday in Mumbai.

The grand ceremony has begun at Jio World Centre.

The wedding venue has been decorated with elaborate floral figurines of Lord Krishna, horses, peacocks and elephants. The guests arriving at the venue were welcomed by men holding traditional umbrellas and were gifted traditional turbans.

Also read:Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding Live Updates: Sachin Tendulkar, SRK and Sundar Pichai arrive at Jio World Centre

A number of corporate big wigs and celebrities from the film fraternity and the cricket world have been invited to the high-profile wedding.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan along with wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda at Jio World Centre.

Alia Bhatt reached to the wedding venue wearing lemon yellow Sabyasachi lehenga-choli.

Sidharth Malhotra looked handsome in his black and white sherwani at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding.

Gorgeous Kareena was robed in white color lehenga-chunri for the wedding ceremony. Kareena has come along with her eleder sister Karishma Kappor, who was seen wearing light purple-colored saree.

Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan opted for subtle avatar and they looked awsome at the wedding.

Superstar Rajinikanth also reached Jio World Centre to bless Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Cute couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen at the wedding venue with daughter Aradhya.

Vidya Balan looked gorgeous in her cream coloured saree.

Isha Ambani's BFF Kiara Advani arrived at Akash and Shloka's wedding. Kiara seen dressed in a heavily embellished blush pink lehenga.

Beauty diva Priyanka Chopra looked stunnning in silver colored saree.

Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing pink-colored embellished lehenga.

Actress Juhi Chawla was looking beautiful in her green-colored embroidery suit.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra also attended the wedding.

Director Rajkumar Hirani came along with wife Manjeet at Jio World Centre.

Singer and music compser Anu Malik was seen with wife Anju and their daughters.

Not to miss this trio- Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji looked dapper in their Kurta-Pajama avatar.

Raveena Tandon with her husband Anil Thadani arrived at Antilia to bless Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Actor Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao.