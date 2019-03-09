Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding Live Updates: Sachin Tendulkar, SRK and Sundar Pichai arrive at Jio World Centre

The much-awaited wedding of the year has kick-started at the Jio world centre. India's richest business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani will tie knot to his childhood friend and diamantaire Russell Mehta's youngest daughter, Shloka Mehta, at an extravagant wedding ceremony today. From Google CEO Sundar Pichai to UN General Secretary Ban Ki-Moon - the who's who of the business, politics, sports, and entertainment worlds have started arriving at the wedding event.

Catch all the latest updates on the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding at BusinessToday live blog.

6:20pm: Wedding procession begins at Jio World Centre. Nita Ambani grooves at her son's wedding. Akash Ambani is all set in his groom avatar

6.10 pm: Zaheer Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani reaches at the wedding venuue.

6.05 pm: Bollywood diva Priyanka Chpra attends the wedding along with her mother

5.55pm: Sachin Tendulakar and wife Anjali reaches at wedding venue of Akash and Shloka to bless the couple.

5.40 pm: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrives at the Jio World Centre with wife Gauri Khan.

5.30 pm: Google CEO Sundar Pichai, wife Anjali Pichai attend wedding ceremony at Jio World Centre.

5.20 pm: Actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta reaches at the wedding venue.

5:10 pm: Jaipur Princess Diya Kumari poses with Nita Ambani.

5.05 pm: Best friends Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji arrive at Akash and Shloka's wedding venue along with filmmaker Karan Johar.

4.50: Mukesh Ambani's son Akash pays tribute to his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani on his wedding day

4.45 pm: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani greets from Prime Minister of Britain Tony Blair and His wife Cherie

4.40 pm: Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao at the wedding vanue.

4.30 pm: Akash Ambani's grandmother Kokila Ben greets guests at Jio world centre.

4.20 pm: Mumbai: Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani with family at the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek & former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair are also attending the ceremony

4.15pm: Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani & Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene at the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta, reported ANI.

4.10pm: Mukesh & Nita Ambani with family at the wedding ceremony of their son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. The couple will tie the knot today in Mumbai.