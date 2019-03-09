Business Today

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding Live Updates: Sachin Tendulkar, SRK and Sundar Pichai arrive at Jio World Centre

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding in Mumbai Live: Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani welcome guests at the Jio World Centre.

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding Live Updates: Sachin Tendulkar, SRK and Sundar Pichai arrive at Jio World Centre
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding

The much-awaited wedding of the year has kick-started at the Jio world centre. India's richest business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani will tie knot to his childhood friend and diamantaire Russell Mehta's youngest daughter, Shloka Mehta, at an extravagant wedding ceremony today. From Google CEO Sundar Pichai to UN General Secretary Ban Ki-Moon - the who's who of the business, politics, sports, and entertainment worlds have started arriving at the wedding event.

6:20pm: Wedding procession begins at Jio World Centre. Nita Ambani grooves at her son's wedding. Akash Ambani is all set in his groom avatar

6.10 pm: Zaheer Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani reaches at the wedding venuue.

6.05 pm: Bollywood diva Priyanka Chpra attends the wedding along with her mother

5.55pm:  Sachin Tendulakar and wife Anjali reaches at wedding venue of Akash and Shloka to bless the couple.

Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar at Jio World Centre

5.40 pm: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrives at the Jio World Centre with wife Gauri Khan.

Shahrukh Khan arrives with his wife Gauri in Akash and Shloka wedding

5.30 pm: Google CEO Sundar Pichai, wife Anjali Pichai attend wedding ceremony at Jio World Centre.

Sundar Pichai and wife Anjali Pichai

5.20 pm: Actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta reaches at the wedding venue.

Juhu Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta

5:10 pm: Jaipur Princess Diya Kumari poses with Nita Ambani.

Princess of Jaipur Diya Kumari with Nita Ambani.

5.05 pm:  Best friends Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji arrive at Akash and Shloka's wedding venue along with filmmaker Karan Johar.

From Left to right: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar at Jio World Center

4.50: Mukesh Ambani's son Akash pays tribute to his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani on his wedding day

4.45 pm: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani greets from Prime Minister of Britain Tony Blair and His wife Cherie

From left to right: Mukesh Ambani, Cherie Blair, Nita Ambani and Tony Blair

4.40 pm: Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao at the wedding vanue. 

Actor Aamir Khan stands beside his wife Kiran Rao.

4.30 pm:  Akash Ambani's grandmother Kokila Ben greets guests at Jio world centre.

Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokila Ben welcomes guest at the wedding venue

4.20 pm: Mumbai: Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani with family at the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek & former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair are also attending the ceremony

4.15pm: Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani & Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene at the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta, reported ANI.

4.10pm: Mukesh & Nita Ambani with family at the wedding ceremony of their son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. The couple will tie the knot today in Mumbai.

