Akshay Kumar's FAU-G launch floods social media with Babu-G to Fauji memes

After the Indian government imposed a ban on PUBG Mobile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar launched an indigenous multiplayer online action game, Fearless And United-Guards or FAU-G, in a bid to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
Kumar tweeted, "Supporting PM @NarendraModi's Atmanirbhar Bharat movement, proud to present an action game , Fearless and United-Guards, FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer trust. #FAUG."
Before the players could know more about the game, memes and jokes have already flooded the internet. As #FAUG and #AkshayKumar started trending on Twitter, many wondered how it took only two days to bring out the Indian version whereas others were disappointed with stark similarities to an American military based action game, Fanatical Futurist. Users were also jaded by the fact that the poster of the game was straight up copied from the band Collision of Innocence.
Regardless, netizens are intrigued to see what this Indian alternative to PUBG has to offer.
Series of events behind FAU-G, really!
Series of event.Risssshabh (@Sarcasmiclol) September 4, 2020
#FAUG #Akshaykumar #PUBG pic.twitter.com/v9UIrV5Mpb
People who never ever played PUBG be like
#FAUGGame#FAUGSANKET (@TmkocMemes) September 5, 2020
*Akshay Kumar Announced New Indian Multiplayer Game FAU G.
*People who never play PUB G : pic.twitter.com/PHuThQ1hkZ
FAU-G instead of the morning staple Parle-G
FAU-G pic.twitter.com/15cXWtQupKCute Kamina (@bittu7664) September 4, 2020
Have I seen this poster somewhere?
Kon sa lazy graphic designer hire kiya hai? Jisne Shutterstock se directly picture download karli. #FAUGGame pic.twitter.com/v9VJcY9anMAmit Kumar (@amitcode) September 5, 2020
Atleast poster tho sahi se bana leta sir ji @akshaykumar #Fau_G #FAUG #FAUGGame pic.twitter.com/RX3amVbnNQNUMAN (@numan001O) September 5, 2020
Copied homework, right
#FAUGGame #FAUG #PUBGMohammed Wasi (@notmohammedwasi) September 4, 2020
Credits : @TheShanalyst pic.twitter.com/vZVre9DNTg
Conundrum of Airdrop or Dropping GDP
Just askingHardik Sakhat (@HardikSakhat) September 5, 2020
Isme air drop girega ya GDP #FAUGGame pic.twitter.com/ZaZBN8Hy5f
Apart from these memes, it also led to another meme format, where people have indulged in wordplay and substituted 'Ji' for G to come up with memes such as Bau-G, Babu-G,Sab-G and many more.
Working on a new game
working on a new game pic.twitter.com/vJZaRUgYBtAkshar (@AksharPathak) September 4, 2020
Introducing...Babu-G pic.twitter.com/maJ4CEqGr7Ansuman Rath (@_AnsumanRath) September 4, 2020
working on a new game pic.twitter.com/9ijqiI7g38Sai Swaroop Bedamatta (@heyysaiii) September 4, 2020
Also read: FAU-G is the next PUBG! Akshay Kumar unveils 'Made in India' online game
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today