Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’ trailer released, fans react

The makers of Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt starrer actioner Heart Of Stone, have finally released the trailer of the upcoming Hollywood film.

The film stars Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety. What her MI6 team doesn't realise is that Stone who works for the Charter, a covert peacekeeping organisation that uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise global threats.

Rachel has been groomed to be the consummate professional: a fantastic field agent who stays focused on the job, follows the figures, and trusts no one.

Alia Bhatt plays Keya Dhawan, a tech-savvy hacker who steals Charter's most potent weapon. The trailer shows the two women at odds, as Rachel tries to protect the Charter and Keya tries to expose its secrets.

The trailer has been met with positive reactions, with many people praising the action sequences and the chemistry between Gadot and Bhatt. The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix on August 11, 2023.

“Woaah…super proud,” a user commented. “Rise high baby,” a fan wrote. Another one wrote, “Alia you are fabulous.” “It is okay if she has less screen-time. She is one of the very few Bollywood actors who are even appearing in Hollywood. It is very brave of her and its an achievement for her. Instead of celebrating this milestone you guys are demotivating her by commenting that she might be getting less screen-time? Seriously guys whats wrong with the world. When did we become so negative that we can’t even see the good in anything!” a fan commented.

“It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated,” Alia had said in an interview.

Also Read: 'It's coming': Elon Musk confirms Twitter will soon launch video app for Smart TVs