Alia Bhatt's Saturday night 'was spent in tears'; Here's why

Actor Alia Bhatt spent her Saturday night with her mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt as they watched Rani Mukerji's film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

The actor on Sunday took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts on the film and Rani Mukerji's performance.

"Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite - the brilliant Rani Mukherjee. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home," she wrote in her Instagram story.

"Rani ma'am - there's no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the full team for this incredible film. (PS - I am convinced there's nothing my fav Jim Sarbh can't do - an absolute chameleon)," she added.

Alia Bhatt and Jim Sarbh had worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is an emotional drama that revolves around a mother who locks horns with an entire nation to win her kids’ custody.

The film’s cast also includes Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film was released in theatres on March 17.

The film is an adaptation based on the mother - Sagarika Chakraborty’s autobiography titled The Journey of a Mother, whose children were taken away from them by the Norwegian Childcare system (Barnevernet) in 2011.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the Hollywood film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Also Watch: IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Hardik Pandya-led GT to face Nitish Rana-led KKR, Aiden Markram-led SRH vs Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS; Players, Match timings, toss, RR vs DC Highlights