'All logged. All split': Delhi NCR founder on high-earning couples splitting bills equally 'like flatmates'

A Delhi NCR-based founder was confused about a high-earning couple that splits all bills and expenses equally between themselves. Calling it a lack of financial planning and common goals on their part, the founder named — Ayushmaan Kapoor — took to LinkedIn to share a reflection on modern-day marriages.

In his post, Kapoor talked about an unnamed couple where both partners work in good companies and draw high salaries. With each person earning upwards of ₹30 lakh per annum, their total household income exceeds ₹60 lakh per annum.

However, Kapoor, founder of The Date Crew, said that they are living more like flatmates than a married couple as they maintain meticulous records to split their bills equally.

“A couple living in Gurgaon. Work at great companies. Make ₹30L+ each. But still maintaining a Splitwise or Google Sheet to divide every single expense: rent, groceries, fuel, Swiggy, electricity,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

The entrepreneur said he was “baffled” by this arrangement. “All logged. All split. Each person ‘pays their share’ - like flatmates,” he wrote. “It’s baffling to me. And I will tell you why!”

Kapoor went on to talk about how a marriage must have financial planning and common goals to succeed. “When you marry someone, you’re essentially co-founding a company. And that company… is your life together. So imagine the chaos if both co-founders have different goals, different expenses and different priorities. Will that company EVER succeed?” he questioned.

Using the metaphor of marriage as a company, he listed four things that a company needs to succeed. The first one – A shared vision and goals for the year. Kapoor explained that this could include anything from taking a big holiday to hitting a key investment milestone.

Second, he called for “Clarity on roles” – including who will handle finances, kitchen duties, childcare, emotional labour etc.

Third, Kapoor said a successful company – and by extension, a successful marriage – must have a “Pooled capital and a joint financial plan”. And lastly, it should have “Regular reviews to track progress and stay aligned”.

The Delhi founder added that when a couple begins to see their life as a joint entity, their money habits must change. Instead of splitting bills, they should invest together, pool their resources, understand each other’s dreams and figure out how to fund them together.