'All videos deleted': Ranveer Allahbadia's both YouTube channels hacked, renamed to Tesla in alarming cyber attack

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channels, including Beer Biceps, were hacked on Wednesday night and renamed "Tesla" by cyber attackers. This incident follows the recent hacking of India's Supreme Court YouTube channel. Ranveer's Beer Biceps channel was renamed "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024," while his personal channel was changed to "@Tesla.event.trump_2024."

Hackers deleted all interviews and podcasts from both channels, replacing them with older streams from Elon Musk and Donald Trump's events.

Both of Ranveer Allahbadia’s main YouTube channels have been deleted, with the page now displaying the message, "This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.”

Following this incident, Ranveer, who initially mentioned being in Singapore but later clarified he's in Mumbai, posted on Instagram (@beerbiceps). Alongside a picture of food, he wrote, "Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favorite food. Vegan burgers. Death of BeerBiceps met with Death of diet."

He later shared a selfie wearing an eye mask, asking, "Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all."

Ranveer began his content creation journey at 22 with his first YouTube channel, BeerBiceps. He now manages seven channels and has approximately 12 million subscribers across them.