'Allow WFH in Bangalore, Mumbai': User says why waste time, energy battling traffic, poor infra

A social media user recently requested companies to allow work from home (WFH) in metro cities such as Bangalore and Mumbai. In her post, the user named Akanksha highlighted the traffic woes that many professionals living in these cities face on an everyday basis.

The user said that there is no point in grappling through traffic and poor infrastructure if working from the office does not make sense.

"Companies should allow WFH in cities like Bangalore and Mumbai. If physical presence isn’t needed, there’s no point wasting time, energy, and money battling traffic and poor infrastructure. Half your energy is wasted just reaching office," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Her post struck a chord with netizens as many said that half the work is done online and it is kind of pointless to work from the office every day.

"Majority of the corporate meetings happen over Microsoft Teams. You talk to your manager & peers in the US over Teams. You in fact talk to your Indian colleague on Teams. I still don't understand why you need to go to the office to only talk on calls. It can happen while working from home. It's not only 2 hours that you save to & from while commuting. It saves you from mental exhaustion as well," a user commented.

"The commute is part of the test... if you can't survive the struggle to reach the desk, you don't deserve the seat," a second user wrote.

"Don't know why but it looks like there's an unofficial policy for mandatory WFO. Remote jobs have dried up and companies are not encouraging WFH like earlier," another user said.

"Even when we come to office, some team members are working from home because of flexible days. It's all talking remote on teams only. Doesn't help," a fourth user observed.

"Companies should provide flexibility to their employees from where they want to work from. At the end, you have to deliver the results," yet another user commented.