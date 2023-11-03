'Aloo in every sabzi': Indian influencer Orry catches Swiggy’s attention

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has been the talk of the town over the last few months. Often spotted with top-notch celebrities, Orry has the internet wondering who he really is.

This conversation further intensified after the influencer shared a picture with Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation from the star-studded launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. His pictures from the event alongside Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, among others, has the internet asking once again, "Who is he?"

Moreover, it has also sparked a meme fest on social media. Pictures of Orry with noted celebrities are being shared widely on social media. Swiggy Instamart, the online grocery store, for instance, took to X and shared a picture of Orry with different personalities during the launch of Jio World Plaza.

"Aloo in every sabzi," the caption read.

Aloo in every sabzi 👀 pic.twitter.com/LaxRCPHriz — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) November 2, 2023

Many social media users responded to the post by the platform. "Everywhere I go, I see Orry," an X user wrote. "Who's he?," asked another. "Kon hai yeh ladka (Who is this boy)?," a third added.

The post has garnered over 90,000 views.

Many Bollywood celebs including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, marked their presence at the launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. The Plaza opened its doors to the public on November 1.

It seamlessly integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

The Jio World Plaza is set to be a luxury retail destination housing many international brands, like Balenciaga, Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Dior, Gucci, and Cartier, and Indian labels like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar.

