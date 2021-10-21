Amazon Great Indian Festival: Check out offers on phones, appliances, TVs, more

Amazon India’s much awaited Great Indian Festival began this month on October 3. The e-commerce giant is offering deals across categories including smartphones, appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, Amazon devices, home & kitchen and more.

As part of its month-long festive deals, the ‘Extra Happiness Days Sale’ has also been launched from October 18 to 25.

The Extra Happiness Days sale will introduce deals and bigger offers from sellers across categories.

Customers can get special offers on products from Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Whirlpool, Bajaj Appliances, Reebok, Lakme, Adidas among others. Buyers can also get a 10 per cent instant discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and IndusInd Bank credit and debit cards and EMI transactions.

All Alexa, Fire TV and Kindle devices are available with up to 69 per cent off.

Best-selling fiction and non-fiction novels have up to 77 per cent off.

The e-commerce giant is offering up to 40 per cent off on smartphones. Check out the deals on offer:

OnePlus smartphones will be offered with savings of up to Rs 10,000 on OnePlus 9. Customers can get it for Rs 39,999 including flat Rs 7,000 off on select bank cards. Extra Rs 3,000 is off on exchange of select smartphones.

iPhone 11 is available for Rs 40,999 & iPhone XR for Rs 32,999

Flat Rs 2,000 is off on OnePlus Nord CE on select bank cards. Interested buyers can get it for as low as Rs 22,999.

Redmi 9 Activ 6+128GB variant is available for Rs 7,650 including Rs 1,000 off on prepaid transactions and 10 per cent off on select bank cards.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is available for Rs 22,999 including extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange and up to Rs 4,000 off on select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition is available for Rs 10,800 including 10 per cent instant discount on select bank cards. Up to Rs 10,000 off on Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and M52 5G available with additional 10% instant discount on select bank cards.

Under appliances, they are offering up to 50 per cent off on appliances and no cost EMI starting Rs 291 per month. Up to 55 per cent is off on TVs with extended warranty starting Rs 99. There are multiple offers from TV brands including Redmi, Mi, OnePlus, Samsung, LG, Sony and more. Up to 40 per cent is off on ACs and up to 35 per cent is off on microwaves.

The Great Indian Festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi’s, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, American Tourister, Prestige, Eureka Forbes, Bosch, Pigeon, Bajaj, Big muscles, Lakme, Maybelline, Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, WOW, Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, Hasbro, Funskool, Philips, Vega and more.

Moreover, the Amazon India Twitter page puts up daily contests where participants can comment and win prizes each day including gift cards, RedMi Note 10, Samsung Galaxy S20 and much more.