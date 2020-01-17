Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Offers on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, Oppo A7, Redmi K20

The Amazon Great Indian Sale will start on January 19. The e-commerce giant has revealed discount offers for smartphones from Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and several other brands.

Amazon has promised discounts upto 40 per cent on top selling smartphones in its online teaser for the Great Indian Sale. Amazon has revealed discount offers for OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus smartphone will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 42,999 during the sale period. The original price of the OnePlus 7 Pro is Rs 52,999. Amazon is also offering extra Rs 2,000 discount on exchange and 12 months No Cost EMI on this phone.

Redmi K20 will also be sold at a discounted price of Rs 19,999. The Redmi smartphone was earlier priced at Rs 22,999 during the sale. Amazon will also offer a Rs 3,000 discount in case of exchange. The Redmi K20 Pro will be sold at Rs 24,999 while the sale is on. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 28,999.

Amazon also has discounts on smartphones such as Oppo A7, Huawei P30 lite and Poco F1. Oppo A7 will be sold at a heavily discounted price of Rs 8,990. The original price of this Oppo smartphone is Rs 16,990. Poco F1 is also heavily discounted, it will be sold at a cost of Rs 14,999. The Poco smartphone is originally priced Rs 24,999.

The Samsung flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, is the most heavily discounted. This smartphone will be sold at Rs 41,990 instead of Rs 73,600. This phone can also be purchased using the No Cost EMI option of upto 9 months. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is the second most heavily discounted smartphone. The Oppo premium flagship phone will sell at Rs 39,990 during the Amazon sale.

Apart from offering lucrative deals on smartphones, the Amazon Great Indian Sale will also provide discounts on electronics,accessories,TVs and much more.

