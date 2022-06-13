Amazon picks California's Lockeford as first town to receive drone deliveries

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday that customers in Lockeford, California would be among the first to receive drone deliveries later this year.

This would be the first time Amazon makes drone deliveries to the public, and it follows several pilot and mission-specific programs from companies such as Walmart Inc, United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp.

The online retailer said it was working with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and city officials for permits.

The drones will have the capability to fly beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) and will be programmed to drop parcels in the backyards of customers.