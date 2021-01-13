Amazon Prime Video starts first mobile-only plan for Rs 89 in India

Amazon Prime Video has announced its first mobile-only plan in the world, starting with India at Rs 89 for Prime Video content. Amazon's move to target a wider demographic in the country comes after OTT rival Netflix's launch of its mobile plan priced at Rs 199 a month.

The Amazon plan is in collaboration with telecom company Bharti Airtel and will only be available to prepaid Airtel users in multiple forms- a free 30 day trial which may be followed by a 28-day plan priced at Rs 89 for Prime Video content along with 6 GB data.

Traditional Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 129 a month or Rs 999 per year.

Jay Marine, vice-president, Amazon Prime Video Worldwide, said in a statement, "Given high mobile broadband penetration in the country, the mobile phone has become one of the most widely used streaming devices. With the launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition, we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our exclusive and original content,"

Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single user mobile-only plan, providing SD (standard definition) quality streaming to customers.

Other offers under the plan include a 28-day pack priced at Rs 299 that offers video content along with unlimited calls and data access of 1.5 GB per day.

Amazon's move is in sync with its intent to penetrate deep into the country, manifested in its acquisition of big Bollywood titles like Coolie No. 1, Gulabo Sitabo and others in 2020 and its production slate that includes originals across vernacular languages.

