Business Today
Loading...

'Haan ye karlo pehle': Pakistan power blackout triggers meme fest

Twitter memes on Pakistan power blackout: As Pakistani authorities try to ascertain the exact cause behind this blackout and bring the situation back to normal, Twitter users decided to have some fun

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | January 10, 2021 | Updated 12:30 IST
'Haan ye karlo pehle': Pakistan power blackout triggers meme fest
Blackout in Pakistan: The power blackout was reported across cities like Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Lahore and others shortly before midnight

Pakistan blackout news: Several Pakistani cities plunged into darkness on Saturday due to a fault in the power distribution system. The power blackout was reported across cities like Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Lahore and others shortly before midnight.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, the lines of National Transmission Dispatch Company tripped. Pakistani Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan told PTI that the power distribution system frequency dropped from fifty to zero suddenly. As Pakistani authorities try to ascertain the exact cause behind this blackout and bring the situation back to normal, Twitter users decided to have some fun.

Here are some memes on Pakistan power blackout

Pakistanis on blackout


My mobile phone did not betray me

Feeling lucky since I slept at 8pm

Imran khan on Pakistanis posting 50 million memes in only 30 minutes

Anup Soni warns goats in Pakistan, hmm

Pot of gold for memers

Night mood in Naya Pakistan

Pakistan's electricity minister when he sees Pakistan blackout memes

Pakistan and memes

Le Indians right now

While some users were trending memes and poking fun at the power crisis in Pakistan, others also shared images of patients in Pakistani hospitals.

Also read: PM Modi 'earned' prime ministership, unlike Manmohan Singh: Pranab Mukherjee in book

Also read: India to chair three critical UNSC committees; terrorism, sanctions primary focus

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: pakistan blackout | memes on pakistan blackout | pakistan electricity
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close