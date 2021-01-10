'Haan ye karlo pehle': Pakistan power blackout triggers meme fest

Pakistan blackout news: Several Pakistani cities plunged into darkness on Saturday due to a fault in the power distribution system. The power blackout was reported across cities like Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Lahore and others shortly before midnight.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, the lines of National Transmission Dispatch Company tripped. Pakistani Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan told PTI that the power distribution system frequency dropped from fifty to zero suddenly. As Pakistani authorities try to ascertain the exact cause behind this blackout and bring the situation back to normal, Twitter users decided to have some fun.

Here are some memes on Pakistan power blackout

Pakistanis on blackout





#blackout happens



Other countries VS Pakistan

(Panicked reaction) (make memes) pic.twitter.com/iGUMALheKC â Crazy 4 BTS (@Crazy4BTS1) January 9, 2021

My mobile phone did not betray me

When my phone doesn't turn off throughout the whole night:#blackoutpic.twitter.com/nDB4ZRsUjQ â Zain_ul_abideen (@One_Spoiled_Kid) January 10, 2021

Feeling lucky since I slept at 8pm

"Poora Pakistan #blackout pe memes banatey hue"



Mein jo Raat 8 bajey hi sou gya tha: pic.twitter.com/HK0K2Xty6N â jmj (@hein_sachi) January 10, 2021

Imran khan on Pakistanis posting 50 million memes in only 30 minutes

Record break by Pakistan,posting 50Million Memes in just 30Min during electricity breakdown ð¤£ð¤£#blackout

Meanwhile #ImranKhan - pic.twitter.com/BlPpMAIYvh â Alan Walker (@Mind_of_24) January 10, 2021

Anup Soni warns goats in Pakistan, hmm

This meme is for all bakri in Pakistan after #blackoutpic.twitter.com/eCXjWbAc4c â Himanshu ð ð®ð³ (@_Himanshu_S) January 10, 2021

Pot of gold for memers

Pura Pakistan #blackout Se pareshan tha.

Le memers jnko meme material mil gya: pic.twitter.com/QyQ00X3urm â Jahangeer Qureshi (@iamkaptaan) January 10, 2021

Night mood in Naya Pakistan

Finally imran khan introduces night mood in Naya pakistan #Blackoutpic.twitter.com/IgzJ55B4o3 â Karachi Memes (@KarachiMemes) January 10, 2021

Pakistan's electricity minister when he sees Pakistan blackout memes

#blackout in whole Pakistan-__-

Pakistanis start making memes about it.



Wazir-e-Bijli : pic.twitter.com/o7qZGX7us7 â hani ali (@notsohani) January 9, 2021

Pakistan and memes

If the war is fought with memes, Pakistan is winning hands down.#Blackout â Mehreen. (@Meherr_) January 9, 2021

Le Indians right now

While some users were trending memes and poking fun at the power crisis in Pakistan, others also shared images of patients in Pakistani hospitals.

Meanwhile, please pray for all those who are currently on ventilators. I hope every hospital in Pakistan has adequate power supply during this time.#blackout#electricitypic.twitter.com/waFAlFwdBa â Bunny ð° (@MemesByZayn) January 9, 2021

So 2021 just started with a blackout.Making memes don't forget to pray for patients.

@ImranKhanPTI introduces "Night Mood" in Naya pakistan.#BlackOutPakistan#blackoutpic.twitter.com/iWzhj5urNY â á·áªáá áª Æ¦â¬Éá°â©Æ­ ã·ï¸ðµð° (@DiaRajput33) January 10, 2021

Also read: PM Modi 'earned' prime ministership, unlike Manmohan Singh: Pranab Mukherjee in book

Also read: India to chair three critical UNSC committees; terrorism, sanctions primary focus