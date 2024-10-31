American pop-rock band Maroon 5 to perform in India on this date, tickets on BookMyShow: Check details

In an exciting announcement, Grammy-winning pop-rock band Maroon 5 is set to perform in India for the very first time. The band will take the stage at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course on December 3, 2023, marking a milestone event for both the band and their Indian fanbase. This highly anticipated concert promises a night filled with some of their greatest hits, including “Sugar,” “Animals,” “Girls Like You,” and “Memories.”

Maroon 5, known for their high-energy performances and captivating setlists, is expected to deliver one of the most significant musical events of the year. With a career spanning over two decades, the group has garnered a massive following around the globe, solidifying its reputation as one of the leading acts in contemporary music.

Concert details:

- Date: December 3, 2023

- Venue: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

- Pre-sale Tickets for Kotak Credit Card Holders: Available November 6, 2023, at 12 PM

- General Ticket Sales Begin: November 8, 2023, at 2 PM

- Ticket Prices: Starting at Rs 4,999

Tickets will be sold via BookMyShow, with an exclusive pre-sale for Kotak Credit Card holders, allowing fans to secure their spots ahead of the general public release. To purchase tickets, fans are encouraged to follow these steps:

1. Download the BookMyShow app or visit their website.

2. Log in or create an account.

3. Select the Maroon 5 concert event once ticket sales commence.

4. Choose your ticket type and complete the payment.

5. Finalize your purchase to secure your attendance at the concert.

Key ticket sales dates:

- Kotak Credit Card Holders Pre-sale: November 6, 2023, at 12 PM

- General Public Sales: November 8, 2023, at 2 PM

Originally formed as Kara’s Flowers in 1994, Maroon 5 rebranded in 2001 with a lineup that includes lead vocalist Adam Levine and rhythm guitarist Jesse Carmichael. The band has since achieved international fame, blending pop, rock, and R&B influences that resonate with millions.