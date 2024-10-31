scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
American pop-rock band Maroon 5 to perform in India on this date, tickets on BookMyShow: Check details

Feedback

American pop-rock band Maroon 5 to perform in India on this date, tickets on BookMyShow: Check details

Maroon 5, known for their high-energy performances and captivating setlists, is expected to deliver one of the most significant musical events of the year

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
American pop-rock band Maroon 5 to perform in India. (Photo: Getty Images) American pop-rock band Maroon 5 to perform in India. (Photo: Getty Images)

In an exciting announcement, Grammy-winning pop-rock band Maroon 5 is set to perform in India for the very first time. The band will take the stage at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course on December 3, 2023, marking a milestone event for both the band and their Indian fanbase. This highly anticipated concert promises a night filled with some of their greatest hits, including “Sugar,” “Animals,” “Girls Like You,” and “Memories.”

Maroon 5, known for their high-energy performances and captivating setlists, is expected to deliver one of the most significant musical events of the year. With a career spanning over two decades, the group has garnered a massive following around the globe, solidifying its reputation as one of the leading acts in contemporary music.

Concert details:

- Date: December 3, 2023

- Venue: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

- Pre-sale Tickets for Kotak Credit Card Holders: Available November 6, 2023, at 12 PM

- General Ticket Sales Begin: November 8, 2023, at 2 PM

- Ticket Prices: Starting at Rs 4,999

Tickets will be sold via BookMyShow, with an exclusive pre-sale for Kotak Credit Card holders, allowing fans to secure their spots ahead of the general public release. To purchase tickets, fans are encouraged to follow these steps:

1. Download the BookMyShow app or visit their website.

2. Log in or create an account.

3. Select the Maroon 5 concert event once ticket sales commence.

4. Choose your ticket type and complete the payment.

5. Finalize your purchase to secure your attendance at the concert.

Key ticket sales dates:

- Kotak Credit Card Holders Pre-sale: November 6, 2023, at 12 PM

- General Public Sales: November 8, 2023, at 2 PM

Originally formed as Kara’s Flowers in 1994, Maroon 5 rebranded in 2001 with a lineup that includes lead vocalist Adam Levine and rhythm guitarist Jesse Carmichael. The band has since achieved international fame, blending pop, rock, and R&B influences that resonate with millions.

Published on: Oct 31, 2024, 2:23 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement