Amid heavy rains, 24 trains cancelled on Delhi-Ambala route, says Northern Railways

Around 24 trains running on the Delhi-Ambala route have been cancelled due to inclement weather in North India, according to the Northern Railway on Monday.

The Northern Railway could not exactly give an estimate of the monetary loss right now. The monetary loss will depend on the number of passengers who were booked on the cancelled trains and the amount of compensation that they will be eligible for.

"Around 24 trains running on the Delhi-Ambala route have been cancelled following inclement weather in North India...It is not possible to give an estimate of monetary loss right now," said Shobhan Chaudhari, General Manager, Northern Railway

The inclement weather in North India has also affected other modes of transportation, such as flights and buses. Several bus services have been suspended.

The inclement weather is expected to continue in North India for the next few days. The Northern Railway has said that it will keep monitoring the situation and will take necessary action to ensure the safety of passengers.

This development comes after Northern Railways on Sunday cancelled around 17 trains and diverted around 12 others as heavy rains pounded several parts of the region. In a statement, a Northern Railways spokesperson said traffic has been suspended at four locations due to waterlogging.

These include sections between Noganwan (Ambala)-New Morinda, between Nangal Dam and Anandpur Sahib and between Kiratpur Sahib and Bharatgarh.

"Strict watch is being kept to run trains from the Delhi area safely because of non-stop heavy rains. Eight pumps are being run at the Delhi-Sabzi Mandi area and the station's trainable area to pump water out of tracks. Trains running in the Delhi area are still normal," CPRO Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said.

The cancelled trains include Firozpur Cantt Express, Amritsar Super Fast Express, Chandigarh Intercity Express and Chandigarh to Amritsar Junction Express. Those which have been diverted include Mumbai Central to Amritsar Express, Amritsar Express, Daulatpur Chowk Express.

Also Read: WATCH: Dramatic videos of flash floods from Himachal, Uttarakhand go viral as rain rampages North India