Amid 'pee gate' row, passenger finds stone in Air India in-flight meal; airline responds

A few days after two separate cases of passengers urinating onboard Air India flights came to the fore, the airline seems to be in the middle of a controversy yet again. This time, a passenger complained that she found a stone in her in-flight meal on an Air India plane.

The passenger Sarvapriya Sangwan, on January 8, tweeted, "You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India (@airindiain)."

Sharing pictures of the in-flight meal served to her, she added, "This is what I received in my food served in the flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms. Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable. #airIndia."

Taking note of the tweet, the airline replied, "Dear Ma'am, this is concerning and we're taking this up immediately with our Catering team. Please allow us some time to get back. We appreciate you brining this to our notice."

“Air India has taken serious note of the incident where a passenger found stone in her in-flight meal on AI 215. We sincerely regret this incident and have apologised to the passenger,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We have taken up the matter with the caterer and will be initiating strict action against the caterer,” the spokesperson added, as reported by PTI.

Tata Group-owned Air India has been under the scanner of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after two cases of passengers urinating onboard Air India flights came to the limelight.

The first incident happened on November 26 when a drunk man, identified as Shankar Mishra, urinated on a female passenger (a senior citizen) sitting in business class on board an Air India international flight AI 102, which was flying from New York to Delhi.

The other incident took place on December 6 when a drunk male passenger allegedly urinated on a female passenger's blanket on Air India flight 142 flying from Paris to Delhi.

Aviation regulator DGCA issued show cause notice to Air India regarding two incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard Paris-New Delhi flight last month.

