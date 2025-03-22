Anand Mahindra shuts down 'scripted' claim on emotional video: ‘Focus on the message’

Anand Mahindra has weighed in with a firm response after an X user dismissed a heartwarming video shared by the industrialist as “scripted.” The clip, originally posted by content creator Seenu Malik in August 2024, has once again captured attention—this time, for Mahindra’s reaction to criticism.

The video, part of Malik’s “365 Good Day Challenge,” shows him spotting a specially-abled man trying to take a selfie with a Porsche. When Malik calls out to him, the man appears hesitant and tries to leave, but Malik reassures him and offers to take the photo.

The interaction doesn’t stop there. In a gesture that left viewers emotional, Malik invites the man for a ride in the luxury car. As they drive together, both are overcome with emotion, shedding tears in a moment of pure connection. The video quickly went viral at the time, garnering over 9 million views.

Now, Mahindra, who came across the clip recently, shared it on X and praised both Malik and the car’s symbolic impact. “First, thank you to the car’s owner for his generosity of spirit and empathy… As a car manufacturer, it is good to be reminded of the uninhibited joy and delight cars can provide to people,” he wrote.

This video is, I believe, over a year old.



I saw it only recently and couldn’t help being greatly moved.



First, thank you to the car’s owner for his generosity of spirit and empathy.



And I have to say, as a car manufacturer, it is good to be reminded of the uninhibited joy and… pic.twitter.com/uAqQRYT16R — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2025

He added that he hopes Mahindra designers and engineers never lose sight of that emotional value, “Cars are more than just devices of transportation. When designed with passion, they can deliver joy to all who experience them.”

However, shortly after Mahindra’s appreciation post, an X user commented that the video seemed “scripted.” Mahindra didn’t hold back. “Perhaps. But I’m focusing on the message, not the motive. We all know there is enough content out there on social media where neither the motive nor the message is fit for consumption,” he replied.

Perhaps.



But I’m focusing on the message, not the motive.



We all know there is enough content out there on social media where neither the motive nor the message is fit for consumption… https://t.co/vxCqC28rnn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2025

With over 11 million followers, Mahindra continues to be a powerful voice on social media—amplifying stories that, scripted or not, deliver a message worth holding on to.