'Thank God! He is not my Geography teacher': Anand Mahindra trolls Pak PM Imran Khan

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra trolled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday over his knowledge of history and geography.

The Pakistan Prime Minister, on his Tehran visit had said, "The more trade you have with each other..your ties automatically gets stronger. Germany and Japan killed millions of their civilians, until after the Second Worldd War. The border region of Germany and Japan they had joint industries. So now there is no question of them ever having bad relations because their economic interests are tied together".



Thank you Oh Lord, for ensuring that this gentleman was not my History or Geography teacher... pic.twitter.com/cIGxX0UdSh anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 25, 2019

This video clip, which got viral on social media, a few months ago, was shared by Anand Mahindra on Sunday. The Mahindra & Mahindra chairman captioned the video clip as,"Thank you Oh Lord, for ensuring that this gentleman was not my History or Geography teacher...??"

The faux pas happened when Pakistan PM was advocating the need of promoting trade ties between the two countries to ensure peace in his speech.

Moreover, the video clip was also shared by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in which he also criticised Khan over his lack of knowledge in geography. "How embarrassing, this is what happens when University of Oxford let people in just because they can play cricket," wrote Zardari.

