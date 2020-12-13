Anand Mahindra wants to hit 'open road to North' in a Thar; Twitterati agrees wholeheartedly

COVID-19 can limit your ability to travel, but not your fascination with the first snow at mountains, or the desire to experience it. A tweet by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday came as a testament to this. The Mahindra & Mahindra owner tweeted about his wish to hit the road and visit the mountains.

Mahindra tweeted, "What tantalizing images shared this morning by @singhkavinder MD of @clubmahindra. The first snow at our White Meadows Resort, Manali. Oh man, now I really do feel like hopping into a Thar and hitting the open road to the North..."



What tantalising images shared this morning by @singhkavinder MD of @clubmahindra The first snow at our White Meadows Resort, Manali. Oh man, now I really do feel like hopping into a Thar & hitting the open road to the North.. pic.twitter.com/qfWZcIwFfN anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 12, 2020 Twitter users could not agree more with the Mumbai-based business magnate. One of the users even went onto comment, "Would love to visit the place... Sir any discount for your followers just asking." Would love to visit the place...Sir any discount for ur followers just asking :) Pankaj (@trues_falses) December 12, 2020 Here are some of the reactions on Mahindra's latest tweet Surely a good location Surely one of the best hill station in India specially in winters.. Go for it.. Rahul Sabharwal (@RahulSa88213079) December 12, 2020 Got reminisced of an old poem All that snow reminded me of my old poem

pic.twitter.com/gLxo26onhU Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) December 12, 2020 Give me a Club Mahindra membership now What images.. absolutely stunning.. Need @clubmahindra membership now!!! chappan_tikli (@adhikamu) December 12, 2020 What will be Mahindra's next tweet After this next pic will come - you and Thar covered in snow Sangita Kk (@sangita_kk) December 12, 2020

North India weather update

Heavy rainfall and snowfall have been reported across North India over the last four days. Weather in Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad is expected to remain clear for today. Light rains are likely to continue in low-lying areas whereas snowfall will continue in high-altitude areas in the northern areas of Ladakh, northern Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next 24 hours, according to Skymet weather.

Minimum temperature is expected to fall below normal in areas like Amritsar, Karnal, Delhi-NCR, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Patiala, Moga, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sonipat, Panipat, Moradabad, Churu, Ganganagar, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Alwar and Jhunjhunu. Cold wave like conditions can also occur in many areas over the next 24-48 hours.

