Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged at Antilia; see pics

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got formally engaged on Thursday "amidst family, friends and revered traditions at the Ambani Residence (Antilia)", said the Ambanis in a statement. 

"Age old traditions such as the Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi – followed since generations among Gujarati Hindu families – were conducted with great enthusiasm in the family temple and ceremony areas even as the families exchanged gifts and greetings, bonhomie and fun and were treated to a surprise performance by Ambani family members, led by Nita Ambani, Anant’s mother," the Ambanis added.

Gol Dhana - literally meaning jaggery and coriander seeds - is a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarati traditions, akin to an engagement. These items are distributed at the groom’s place where the event takes place. The bride’s family comes at the groom’s residence with gifts and sweets and then the couple exchanges rings. After exchanging rings the couple seek blessings from their elders.

The evening’s festivities started with members of the Ambani family ,led by Anant’s sister Isha going to the Merchant residence to invite them and Radhika to the evening’s functions. 

Anant, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, completed his studies from Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

Published on: Jan 19, 2023, 6:05 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Jan 19, 2023, 6:02 PM IST
