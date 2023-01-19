Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony to be held today

The engagement ceremony of Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and CEO of Encore Healthcare Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant is likely to be held today evening at Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai.

The engagement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is to be held today evening at Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla in Mumbai.



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/DXFShI5Jh6 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

The couple, on Tuesday, had hosted their mehendi ceremony. Images of Radhika Merchant decked up in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga were widely shared on the internet with speculations being raised regarding the dates of their wedding.

Radhika Merchant is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar. Daughter of Shaila Merchant and Viren Merchant, she came under the public eye after industrialist Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted her 'arangetram' ceremony at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

She is a graduate in politics and economics from New York University and is the board director of the pharma company Encore Healthcare. In 2017, after completing her graduation, she joined the Isprava Group, which is a luxury holiday home developer and is backed by the likes of Nadir Godrej, Anand Piramal and Dabur India’s Burman family. Merchant completed her schooling from Mumbai.

Anant Ambani has completed his studies from Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities. Currently, he leads the energy business of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). He has also served as a board member on multiple subsidiaries of the conglomerate, like Reliance Retail Ventures and Jio Platforms.

Ambanis have three children -- twins Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, and youngest son Anant Ambani.

Their daughter Isha married Piramal Group heir Anand Piramal in December 2018. They were recently blessed with twins, Aadiya and Krishna. The elder son Akash Ambani married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019. They have a son named Prithvi.

Also Read: In pics: Anant Ambani's bride-to-be Radhika Merchant dazzles in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's lehenga at her mehendi ceremony