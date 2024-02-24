Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Check details about dress codes, themed nights and travel plans for guests

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar from March 1-3 is set to be a grand affair, according to a nine-page event guide and wardrobe planner sent to the guests.

The three-day event aims to highlight India's soft power and the Ambanis' global influence. Each day is themed, with 'An Evening in Everland', 'A Walk on the Wildside', and 'Mela Rouge' being the themes for the first three days.

The guests are suggested to dress in 'elegant cocktail', 'jungle fever', and 'dazzling desi romance' respectively.

The last day will host two events, 'Tusker Trails' and 'Hashtakshar', with 'casual chic' and heritage Indianwear being the suggested dress codes.

Despite these suggestions, guests are free to wear what they find comfortable. All guests will travel to Jamnagar on chartered flights from Mumbai or Delhi on March 1 between 8 am-1 pm.

The guide requests guests to pack one item of hand luggage and one piece of hold luggage per person or three suitcases per couple, warning that any additional luggage may not arrive on the same flight.

