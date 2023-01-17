Andhra family treats son-in-law with a feast of 379 food items; picture goes viral

A family in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, prepared a huge feast for their son-in-law on January 15 for the Sankranthi festival. The feast had a whopping 379 different kinds of food, whose photos have since gone viral. The quantity of food offered is unprecedented in recent memory.

Thirty different varieties of curries, rice, Pulihora, Biryani, traditional Godavari sweets, hot and cold beverages, biscuits, fruits, cakes were made for the event.

When the parents of Koruballi Kusuma in Eluru approached his family with a marriage proposal in 2022, Muralidhar, who had always wanted to marry into a Godavari district family, did not hesitate before accepting. Last year, the marriage was formally celebrated on April 16 in Araku.

Only close family members of both bride and the groom had participated in the grand pre-wedding reception.

Last year, on the same occasion, another family from Narsapuram in the West Godavari district served their soon-to-be son-in-law 365 items. In Godavari district, it has long been a custom to feed the son-in-law a feast on Pedda Pandaga(Makar Sankranti), but in recent years, social media has brought attention to the tradition as a result of pictures going viral.

Several Andhra households have a long-standing custom of treating or spoiling son-in-laws by hosting a lavish feast during the Sankranti (Pedda Panduga) festival. The Godavari district's cuisine, in particular its wide variety, is regarded as the best in the two Telugu states.