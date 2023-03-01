Anonymous caller threatens to bomb Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Mukesh Ambani’s bungalows in Mumbai

In an anonymous call to the Nagpur Police Control, a caller threatened to blow up the houses of veteran actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. In addition, the caller claimed that there would be a blast in Mukesh Ambani’s lavish paradise, Antilia, as per reports.

The Mumbai Police received the information shortly after the Nagpur Police Control received the call from this anonymous caller. The Mumbai Police is looking for the caller.

However, the Mumbai Police is unable to confirm whether the call was a hoax this time. Amitabh Bachchan is the owner of five magnificent and beautiful homes in Mumbai, namely Jalsa, Janak, Vatsa, and Prateeksha. The Bachchan family's first purchased property in Mumbai was Prateeksha, and Bachchan's late parents once resided in that home. The entire Bachchan family is currently based in Jalsa. Dharmendra, on the other hand, resides in a bungalow in Juhu.

Ambani family get Z+ Security

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family must be provided with Z+ security protection. The Supreme Court ruled in its decision that their security should be made available not only in Mumbai but also across the nation and internationally. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani would pay for all expenses associated with this security arrangement, according to the court.

