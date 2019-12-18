Anti-CAA protests: Check latest traffic, Delhi Metro route updates

The Delhi Traffic Police and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have issued alerts to commuters regarding which routes to avoid along with other important information amid the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

The Noida Traffic Police also issued an advisory on Tuesday informing that the Kalindi Kunj road connecting Noida and Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday in view of a possible demonstration in South Delhi. "In pursuance of the directions of additional commissioner of traffic police, south Delhi range, the Kalindi Kunj road will remain closed from 8am on Wednesday till further orders. This is done in possibility of a demonstration in the region. People are advised to opt for DND or Chilla route to commute between Noida and Delhi," Noida police said on Twitter.

The Noida traffic police had on Monday also diverted traffic on the Kalindi Kunj route on apprehensions of a demonstration which had resulted in road congestion during peak hours of travel.

Here are all the latest traffic updates:-

1. Road No. 13A connecting Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed. People commuting from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi, Delhi Traffic Police said in its tweet.

2. People taking Mathura road to reach Noida are advised to take Ashram Chowk, DND or Noida link road.

3. Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also shut for traffic movement, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

4. Section 144 has been imposed in North-East Delhi in the view of Seelampur violence on Tuesday.

5. There have been reports of traffic jams on Sohna road near Fazilpur chowk owing to road construction work going on.

Here are all the latest updates on Delhi Metro routes:

1. All Delhi Metro stations are open and running normal services except for Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations which are closed, DMRC said in its tweet.

2. However, the commuters can avail the interchange facility to continue towards Shiv Vihar accessible from Maujpur station. All other services are running normally at other stations and lines, DMRC tweeted.

3. All entry & exit gates of Welcome, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are open, DMRC tweeted.