'Apne kaam se kaam': Graphic designer on joining a company with no women, netizens divided

All of us have some issue or the other with our current workplace. For some people, it can be overbearing bosses whereas for others, office politics can be too much to handle.

For this Delhi-based graphic designer, women colleagues mean way too much drama. The graphic designer, identified as Anurag Maurya, said in a social media post that joining an all-male company implies no workplace drama and office politics.

He mentioned that his new company had only men over the age of 40 and no women employees.

"Finally joined a company with no women, and all my colleagues are 40+ in age. No drama, no politics. Apne kaam se kaam (sic)," the designer said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Finally joined a company with no women, and all my colleagues are 40+ in age. No drama, no politics. Apne kaam se kaam😇🫶 — Mauryan (@MauryanPentool) February 28, 2025

His post left social media users divided, with some saying this was their dream workplace. Other users, however, took potshots at the graphic designer due to the sexism in his post.

"I wish to join such a place," a social media user commented.

"Good luck with that, the no politics part," a user said.

"Didn't get it. So to have no drama, no politics you need to work among group of 40+ aged men?" a third user asked.

"Are you living in Mauryan empire?" a fourth user asked.

"Mauryan living in the Mauryan Empire era," a user said in jest.

"So, no women at home also to avoid drama? Life must be really peaceful for you (sic)," a user said.

"Bajrang Dal join Kara hai kya?" a user asked.

"Work is really dull with no diversity. Women give different perspectives that men may not even think of. Sure, work may get done anyway, but it's dull," a social media user weighed in.

"Sounds like my first job in 1999-2001 only female was the receptionist rest all were male 40+ except for my boss and the owner of the company who was 26 years old," yet another user said.

Maurya's recent post came after he previously said that he is looking for a full-time graphic designer job in Delhi.