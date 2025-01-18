'We have a well-defined process...': Infosys CEO on low hikes and workplace allegations

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has responded to allegations of toxic work culture raised by a former employee, whose viral LinkedIn post sparked widespread debate. "Within Infosys, we have a clear approach to ensure everyone is treated fairly. We hold ourselves to high standards," Parekh said during a recent conference call.

Bhupendra Vishwakarma, a former Senior System Engineer, raised systemic flaws, regional bias, and an unhealthy work environment with the firm. Despite being the sole breadwinner for his family, he resigned without another job offer. “For three years, I worked hard, met expectations, and contributed to the team, yet saw no financial acknowledgment of my efforts,” he wrote.

He described how his promotion came with added responsibilities but no salary increase, leaving him disillusioned.

Attrition within the company was another key issue Vishwakarma highlighted. His team’s size reduced from 50 to 30, yet the management chose to redistribute the workload rather than hire replacements. “Instead of hiring replacements or providing support, the management took the easy route—overburdening the existing team without compensation or recognition,” he stated.

Assigned to a loss-making account, Vishwakarma described limited opportunities for salary hikes or career advancement. “The account I was assigned to was a loss-making one, as admitted by my manager. This directly impacts salary hikes and opportunities for career growth. Staying in such an account felt like professional stagnation, with no light at the end of the tunnel,” he wrote, adding that the lack of direction eventually forced him to leave.

Vishwakarma’s most serious accusation involved the high-pressure environment at Infosys. He claimed that constant escalations, unrealistic client demands, and a lack of support created chronic stress. “This pressure trickled down, creating stress at every level of the hierarchy. It felt like a constant state of firefighting, with no room for personal well-being,” he explained.

He alleged that Infosys prioritized client demands over employee welfare, contributing to a toxic culture.

