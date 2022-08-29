Apple to unveil iPhone 14 series on September 7: Top 5 expected features

In the upcoming event of US tech giant Apple scheduled on September 7, four new models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max - are expected to be announced. The new iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to get a design overhaul. They might come with a new punch-hole display design for a new look. It is being said that Apple will retain all the sensors too that are needed for Face ID to function.

Here are some of the big features reportedly coming to the iPhone 14 series:

Astrophotography: According to some reports, the next iPhone’s camera is getting a new feature called astrophotography mode. In this new astrophotography mode, users can capture and combine several frames to achieve clean exposure with limited noise levels when photographing the night sky.

Satellite connectivity: Another big feature Apple that is expected to come in the iPhone 14 is satellite connectivity. As per a Bloomberg report, this new technology will allow new iPhone owners to text emergency services and contacts or report an emergency even if there’s no cellular service available.

Always-on display: Apple is likely to introduce an always-on mode for iPhones with its unique take. The always-on display shows the time or notifications on the display screen, even when the phone is locked and is useful to see notifications without turning on the phone. Interestingly, Apple Watch Series 5 and newer models already offer always-on displays.

Improved selfie camera: Apple is also expected to bring a new high-quality front-facing camera to its iPhone 14 models. The new functionality is expected to help improve the aperture for better depth-of-field in portrait mode and video calls.

Better cameras: With the new iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to upgrade the camera experience again and will focus on achieving great low-light performance. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to feature a new 48MP main sensor instead of the 12MP in the previous few generations of iPhone. This would also be the company’s biggest increase in camera resolution in seven years.