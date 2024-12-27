'Arre thanedaar...': Scam call gone wrong as man pranks fake police with adorable puppy: WATCH video

As digital arrest scams continue to rise, a clever prankster turned the tables on a cybercriminal impersonating a police officer. In a viral Instagram video, a man answered a video call from the scammer, who was dressed in a police uniform, only to introduce a surprise guest—a small puppy.

The video opens with the faux officer declaring he was calling from the Andheri East police station in Mumbai. He instructs the man to show his face to the camera. Instead of complying, the man lifts his puppy into view, saying, “Yeh lijiye, sir. Aagya main camera ke saamne,” while holding the puppy closer to the screen.

As the prank unfolds, the scammer quickly realizes he’s been duped and can’t help but smile. He turns his camera away, mockingly responding, “Arey yeh raha main. Arey, thanedaar. Dikhraha hai? Arey nakli vardi,” while laughing. Eventually, the scammer disconnects the call, unable to maintain the ruse.

The amusing interaction has resonated with viewers, leading to a flurry of comments on social media. Users praised the prank, with one remarking, “Scammer ke saath hi scam kardia,” and others humorously dubbing the exchange as “paw patrol,” noting, “Pawlice hai woh police nahi.”

What are these digital scams?

Digital arrest scams involve fraudsters impersonating law enforcement officials, such as agents from the CBI or income tax departments, to deceive victims. The scammers often create fake backgrounds, like a police station, to make their calls appear credible. They typically contact victims by phone and persuade them to switch to video calls on platforms like WhatsApp or Skype. During these calls, they falsely claim to have issued an arrest warrant for the victim, accusing them of various legal issues like tax evasion.

The scammers then pretend to offer assistance to clear the victim's name or to help with the investigation, sometimes suggesting they can provide a refundable security deposit. Ultimately, they pressure the victim into transferring large sums of money to designated bank accounts.