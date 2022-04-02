Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies due to heart attack

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the 2021 Mumbai cruise drug case, died of a heart attack on Friday afternoon.

Sail suffered heart attack in his rented apartment in Mahul area and died there. Advocate Tushar Khandare, who was representing him, confirmed Sail's death, India Today reported.

Khandare said Sail was at home when he suffered the heart attack and his family does not suspect any foul play.

Sail is survived by his wife, two children and mother. The family has decided to wait for his brothers to arrive from the village before conducting the last rites of Sail.

Sail was the personal security guard of KP Gosawi, a key witness in the 2021 Mumbai cruise drug case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.

Gosami had come under fire when he posted a picture of himself with Aryan Khan. In the photos, Gosami was seen pulling Khan's hand and taking him to the NCB office in Mumbai.

Later, Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik raised questions on how a private individual like Goswami could drag Aryan Khan to the NCB office.

After Gosawi's role in the case came under public scrutiny, he was arrested by Pune police in a case pending before them.

Sail made headlines after he claimed to have overheard a conversation regarding an alleged pay-off involving NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and KP Gosawi.

The NCB SIT had stated in one of its documents pertaining to the case that they needed to record a statement of Gosawi, who is in jail. The same document also added that another witness, i.e. Prabhakar Sail has turned hostile. It explained that in a situation like this "examination of KP Gosawi becomes necessary and pivotal to unearth the true and correct facts of this case".

Now, that Sail has passed away, it remains to be seen what will happen in the case. Sam D'souza, another witness in the case, had also levelled allegations against Gosawi and Sail, stating that both of them had taken money.

On October 2, Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with a drugs case on a Mumbai cruise. After remaining in custody for 26 days he was granted bail on October 28.

