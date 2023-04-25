Aryan Khan makes directorial debut for an ad, shares screen space with dad Shah Rukh Khan for the first time ever‘

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has launched his own apparel line. While announcing the brand’s first look, he shared a teaser on Instagram which featured him alongside his father.

The ad, for the streetwear brand named D’Yavol X, which was shot by Aryan Khan himself, marked his directorial debut.

For the first time ever, the advertisement also showed the father-son duo sharing screen space together. While Aryan was seen brainstorming ideas in the video, SRK suddenly enters and completes what his son had set out to do.The caption for the ad reads: “Drop goes live on 30th April. Only at dyavolx.com Limited Release. Don't be late. (sic)”

Fans were in awe of father-son’s presence on screen. One user wrote, “And seeing them in one video it made my day(sic).” Another commented, “Copy Paste they look the same how omg(sic)” One person opined that Aryan should try his hand in acting and wrote, “Aryan should be an actor. He has that look, swqg and shah rukh khan's genes. just look at his he'll be the future bollywood superstar. @iamsrk tell him join Bollywood as an actor. direction to baad me bhi ho jaaega. (sic)”

People also pointed out that they walk in a similar style.

For D’Yavol X – which is touted as a ‘limited release luxury streetwear’ – Aryan collaborated with business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva, and it will be unveiled on April 30.

“It will be brought to the consumer by limited edition capsule collections, made available to them via drops on our web-store. As we go on from there, there will perhaps be more verticals. It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’Yavol is finally here," Aryan had told Vogue.

