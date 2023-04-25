Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 owner paints car with cow dung to keep it cool during summer

A video of a Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 coated with cow dung across its exteriors has caught the attention of people on the streets of Madhya Pradesh.



The video shared by Kanak News on their YouTube channel showed Dr Sushil Sagar, a homeopathic doctor by profession describing how the cow dung has helped in keeping the interiors of the car cool during hot weather.



While mentioning the advantages of cow dung, the doctor said that post the coating, the performance of the car’s AC unit has improved as the cow dung is acting as good insulation from the heat.



Maruti Suzuki Alto 800’s entire exteriors have been painted with a gobar paste barring the lights, windshield, bumper and number plates. He further claimed that this has shown an instant cooling effect.



The doctor also thinks that putting cow dung on the exteriors offers thermal insulation, interior cooling but there is no scientific proof that this actually helps in any sense. It can even create a safety risk.



Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a man in Hooghly, West Bengal was seen pasting cow dung on the exteriors of the car to keep the car cool in hot weather.



First introduced in 2000, Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is one of the most popular hatchback in India and its production has been discontinued as upgrading the car to BS6 Phase 2 norms would not be financially viable.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki upgrades all vehicles to meet BS6 Phase II regulations, adds Electronic Stability Control

Watch: CBSE board result 2023: How to check Class 10, Class 12 exam results

Watch: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to felicitate BT Best CEOs; catch Ajay Piramal, Nandan Nilekani, N Chandrasekaran, and other India Inc leaders at BT Mindrush