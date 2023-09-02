Asia Cup 2023: DJ plays 'Ram Siya Ram' after every Indian boundary against Pakistan; video goes viral

The ongoing Asia Cup 2023 has been an exhilarating experience thus far, and it reached another level of excitement during the India vs Pakistan match. The DJ began playing the famous devotional track 'Ram Siya Ram' after each boundary by the Indian cricket team, further uplifting the spirits of Indian fans and the atmosphere in the stadium.

The song is a popular Hindu devotional song, and it is seen as a way of celebrating Indian victories.

The DJ in the Pallekele Stadium was playing songs encouraging the Indian team when the Pakistani team were picking wickets early in the Indian innings. However, when India came back into the match thanks to Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan's partnership, the songs changed.

After every boundary or six that was hit by Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan, the DJ played the song ‘Ram Siya Ram’. Meanwhile, the India-Pakistan match has been suspended due to unexpected rain

Netizens took to X to post some of the videos of the match which showed that everytime India smacked a Pakistan bowler for a boundary, the song ‘Sai Ram’ was being played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday.

"WoW !! Ram siya Ram song after every boundary by Hardik during #INDvPAK, that too in Sri Lanka," a user wrote. "Lol Ram sia ram playing at background," another one commented.

"Hearing "Sia Ram.." song in a Sri-Lankan Stadium in an #INDvPAK match is something else..," a user wrote. "Every time there is a boundary the DJ plays " Ram Sia Ram Siya Ram Jai Jai Ram" Jai Ho," a third user wrote.

Ram siya Ram song after every boundary by Hardik during #INDvPAK, that too in Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/ko09uBFfOM — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 2, 2023

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya put on a brilliant partnership of 138 runs off 140 balls to lay the foundation for India's total of 266. Kishan scored 82 runs, while Pandya scored 87 runs.

However, Pakistan's pacer attack was too good for the Indian batsmen in the second half of the innings. Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi took three wickets each, while Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Hasan Ali took two wickets each.

India were eventually bundled out for 266 in 48.5 overs.

Rain interrupted the play at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the 12th over after a skillful spell of fast bowling from Shaheen Afridi sent the Indian batting mainstays Rohit Sharma (11 off 22) and Virat Kohli (4 off 7), back into the dressing room. The first stoppage due to rain came when India reached 15 for no loss.

