scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
'Attitude dekho...': Hardik Pandya 'humbles' Haris Rauf after 'ugly' send-off to Ishan Kishan in India vs Pakistan match

Feedback

'Attitude dekho...': Hardik Pandya 'humbles' Haris Rauf after 'ugly' send-off to Ishan Kishan in India vs Pakistan match

It started when Kishan was dismissed for 82 by Rauf, and the Pakistani bowler, who couldn't contain his emotions, gave quite an ugly send-off to Kishan. He pointed his finger at Kishan and said something to him.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Shaheen Afridi finally picked Hardik Pandya after he scored an excellent 87-run innings. Shaheen Afridi finally picked Hardik Pandya after he scored an excellent 87-run innings.
SUMMARY
  • Ishan Kishan was dismissed for 82 by Rauf
  • Rauf gave quite an ugly send-off to Kishan
  • Pandya smashed three boundaries in the 40th over

Emotions are running high at the India vs Pakistan match and cricket fans celebrated Hardik Pandya’s three 4s in an over response to Haris Rauf.

It started when Kishan was dismissed for 82 by Rauf, and the Pakistani bowler, who couldn't contain his emotions, gave quite a send-off to Kishan. He pointed his finger at Kishan and said something to him. This happened in the 36th over of the match.

Pandya, who was batting at the other end, smashed three boundaries, each more spectacular than the last in the 40th over, thrashing Rauf to all parts of the field.

Netizens took no time to celebrate the ‘Pandya’ moment as they started posting comments and posts on how Hardik humbled Rauf.

"36th over: Haris Rauf gave quite an ugly send-off to Ishan Kishan after dismissing him. 40th over: Hardik Pandya smashed 3 boundaries, thrashing Rauf to all parts of the field," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Haris Rauf did this after getting Ishan Kishan's wicket and Hardik Pandya owned him in the next over #INDvsPAK."

"Flattened the ball and Rauf with that whack," a user wrote. "Hardik Pandya, those boundaries are crunchier than a papad. Eat that 7-run per over run machine," a fourth user wrote.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has equalled MS Dhoni's feat of hitting four consecutive ODI fifties. Kishan achieved this feat when he scored 53 off 62 balls against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Group A match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. This was his fourth consecutive fifty in ODIs. However, he was holed out by Rauf for 82 off 81 deliveries.

Shaheen Afridi finally picked Hardik Pandya after he scored excellent 87-run innings. Afridi also took Ravindra Jadeja's wicket on the penultimate delivery of the over. India has lost 8 wickets for 261 runs.

Also Read: 'When your idol is Virat Kohli...': Ishan Kishan gets thumbs up from netizens for innings in India vs Pakistan match

Published on: Sep 02, 2023, 8:30 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement