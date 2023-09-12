Asia Cup 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar: India vs Pak match hits peak concurrency of 2.8 crore viewers

As India marked its win over traditional rival Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash in one of the most anticipated matches on Monday, Disney+ Hotstar, the official broadcaster reportedly scored record runs with viewership.

Virat Kohli's supreme fitness was evident in his 47th ODI century while comeback man KL Rahul produced an equally engaging ton on comeback as India defeated a listless Pakistan by a record 228-run margin in a rain-marred Super Four game of the Asia Cup.

Disney+ Hotstar set a new record during the match between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup with a peak concurrency of 2.8 crore viewers, The Economic Times reported citing industry sources.

India posted an imposing 356 for 2, as Kohli (122 not out off 94 balls) and Rahul (111 not out off 106 balls), who scored his sixth ODI hundred, pummelled a hapless Pakistan to submission. Babar Azam-led team's chase ended at 128 for 8 as Kuldeep Yadav (5/25) scythed through them.

On the century count in ODIs, Kohli now stands just two behind Sachin Tendulkar's record 49.

Virat Kohli on Monday also added some personal milestones to an already long list, becoming the fastest batsman to 13,000 ODI runs.

Kohli said that his 47th ODI hundred is a classic example of playing second fiddle after not getting off to a good start in India's record 228-run win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four game.

"I always prepared my game in a way I can help the team. Today was a classic example of you don't get off to a good start... KL started better, I was trying to bring him on strike and playing second fiddle," said Kohli when asked about his innings.

"And yes, then after that I stepped up where I could. I take a lot of pride in fitness. Pushing for doubles are easy runs, compared to a big shot. It has paid off before, hope to continue in the same way," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

