Asia Cup 2023 to be held from Aug 31-Sept 17; 4 matches in Pakistan, rest in Sri Lanka

Asian Cricket Council, headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, on Thursday announced that Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 31 to September 17, 2023 and will see India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal compete in a total of 13 ODI matches.

The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka.

The 2023 Edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

Dates and venues have been finalised for the Asia Cup 2023! The tournament will be held from 31st August to 17th September in a hybrid model - with 4 matches being held in Pakistan and the rest in Sri Lanka! https://t.co/bvkfSSAp9w#AsiaCup #ACC — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) June 15, 2023

Decks are nearly cleared for high-octane India-Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad now that hybrid model has been adopted for Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan's team is nearly set to travel to India for the ODI World Cup scheduled in October-November. Pakistan's remaining matches could be held in Chennai and Hyderabad.

Four non-India games -- Pakistan vs Nepal, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh -- will be held at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The two India vs Pakistan games and all other Super Four Games will be held in either Pallekele or Galle, an ACC board member told PTI earlier this week.

It is understood that once ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and chairman Greg Barclay visited Karachi to meet PCB chairman Najam Sethi, it was decided that Pakistan won't set any conditions to come for the World Cup, provided four Asia Cup games are held in the country as they have the hosting rights.

Playing a tournament without Pakistan would have meant that the broadcasters would be giving half the amount committed for the tournament because of two assured Indo-Pak games and may be a chance of a third, if the two teams reach the final. The solution looked the most feasible one as this now will lead to Pakistan travelling to India without setting any pre-conditions with the much-awaited schedule for the ODI World Cup to be released early next week, reported PTI.

With inputs from PTI