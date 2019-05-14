Assam HSLC Result 2019: SEBA to announce Class 10 Result on sebaonline.org tomorrow

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) is expected to declare Class 10 results on Wednesday, May 15. The SEBA Class 10 results will be available on the board's mobile application, through SMS, and other websites like results.sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The results will be announced for more than 3 lakh students who appeared in SEBA Class 10 exams. According to an official, the details of the SEBA Class 10 results will be announced in a press conference at 11 am on May 15.
Websites where students can check the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result 2019:
Check Assam Class 10 results 2019 on mobile phone
Download mobile app -- SEBA Results 2019 -- from Google Play Store
SMS service: BSNL users can send SMS on 57766 (Format: SEBA19
Check Assam Class 10 results 2019 on official website
Additionally, those who want answer-sheets re-checked or need a copy of answer-sheets can apply on the SEBA portal, sebaonline.org. This portal will be live from May 17 till May 31.
