Assam HSLC results announced; Dhritiraj Kalita tops with 99.16% marks

Board of School Education Assam (SEBA) have announced results of both High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) exams on its official board website, sebaonline.org.

A total of 3.58 lakh students appeared for the 10th board exams in Assam this year, out of which 65.49 per cent students have passed 10th exams.

Of the 1.90 lakh girls, 0.69 lakh students passed in the exam, with 24,687 scoring marks in the first division.

Similarly, 1.67 lakh boys appeared for the Assam HSLC exam, of which 0.54 lakh have passed in the exam, with 24,303 scoring first division.

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita is the state topper with 99.16 per cent marks. State education minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the state board toppers. She was followed by Alangkrita Gautam Baruah, who claimed the second position after scoring 99 per cent marks.

At third place with 98.5 per cent is Debisma Priya Borah, Jyotisam Deva Sarma, and Chaki G Bulton. Namashya Deka and Hiyashree Sarma, who scored 98.33 per cent marks stood fourth in the state. Manash Uttam Neog, Ankurjyoti Bezbaruah, and Hirakjyoti Baishya scored 98.16 per cent marks to achieve the fifth rank in the state.

Students who appeared for the Assam Class 10 Annual State Board Exams, will not be allowed to visit the schools for the result. They can now visit the official websites to check and download their result.

