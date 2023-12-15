At 4.9 degree Celsius, Delhi records season's coldest morning, shallow fog likely over next few days

Delhi's minimum temperature went below five degrees this morning, making it the coldest day of this season. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital's official observatory, Safdarjung, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Lodhi Road and Ayanagar in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Hisar in Haryana was the coldest place in the plains of India. The minimum temperature there touched 4.2 degree Celsius on Friday.

Earlier today, fog engulfed parts of the national capital while very dense fog was observed at isolated pockets over Punjab. Shallow to moderate fog was observed in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Due to the fog, many parts of North India recorded less than 500 metres of visibility this morning.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest till then. The mercury recorded a high of 24.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the IMD's weather bulletin showed.

Shallow fog is expected in Delhi in the next five days, the MeT added.

As per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday settled at 326 in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The national capital has been witnessing below-normal temperatures for the last couple of days. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, 6.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 6.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

